Man arrested after early morning burglary in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is behind bars after a burglary in Hays early Saturday morning.

According to the Hays Police Department, a concerned citizen reported a business burglary in process after seeing a man go into the back of the building.

When officers arrived, the man jumped through the front window in an attempt to escape. The man was quickly arrested and is in jail.

Authorities publicly thanked the citizen for watching out for the community.

