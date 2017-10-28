Man arrested after early morning burglary in Hays

Scene of burglary in Hays (Photo courtesy Hays Police Department)
The burglary happened in the early morning hours Saturday. (Photo courtesy Hays Police Department)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is behind bars after a burglary in Hays early Saturday morning.

According to the Hays Police Department, a concerned citizen reported a business burglary in process after seeing a man go into the back of the building.

When officers arrived, the man jumped through the front window in an attempt to escape. The man was quickly arrested and is in jail.

Authorities publicly thanked the citizen for watching out for the community.

