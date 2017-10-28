Kansas State Defeats Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas – Alex Barnes collected a season-high 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Matthew McCrane hit all three of his field goal attempts to help Kansas State stave off in-state rival Kansas for a 30-20 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Barnes’ performance, which included a career-high 23 carries, was his second-straight 100-yard rushing game. The sophomore running back is the first Wildcat to break the century mark in consecutive games since he did so last season against Baylor (129) and Kansas (103).

McCrane converted from 31, 36 and 41 yards in the win, which ended a three-game losing skid from the Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) and extended their winning streak in the Sunflower Showdown to nine games. The senior’s last field goal against the Jayhawks essentially iced the game, as it pushed K-State’s lead to 30-20 with 1:21 to play.

The Wildcats accumulated 340 yards of offense, highlighted by 202 on the ground. It marked their fifth game this season with at least 200 rushing yards.

K-State held a 10-6 lead at halftime, fueled mostly by D.J. Reed‘s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Reed’s return, which followed a 28-yard made field goal from the Jayhawks for the game’s first points, marked the junior’s first kickoff return touchdown of his career. It also extended K-State’s streak of seasons with at least one kickoff return score to 13, the longest active streak in the nation.