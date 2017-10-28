Kansas officers bring special gift to fallen officer’s son

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) – Police officers from around the country are reaching out to support a fallen Iowa officer’s son.

Anamosa police Officer Mitch Kelchen died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend while off duty. After his death, Kelchen’s oldest son, Shane, collected business cards from other officers. But someone at his school destroyed the cards.

Since then, police departments have sent Shane more than 10,000 cards.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that officers from Kansas City, Kansas, got involved and presented a special gift to the family Friday in Bellevue, Iowa. They gave him two frames full of more than 150 business cards, including one of Mitch Kelchen’s cards.

Shane’s mom, Tina Kelchen, says the support her family has received since her husband’s death has been more than she expected.

