Drug take back day offers safe alternative

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – In a nationwide effort to combat prescription medication misuse and accidental overdose, local law enforcement offered several drug drop-off locations across Wichita on Saturday.

Over 100 participants dropped by the location at Sedgwick County Zoo to drop off over 900 pounds of unused medication.

“We don’t ask names or anything like that. It keeps the drugs out of kids hands so we don’t have any accidental overdoses,” deputy Aaron Miller with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said.

The process was quick and ensures children don’t get their hands on medication, many pills look a lot like candy.

It’s also a safe alternative to other disposal methods. This is the second drop off hosted in 2017.

“My grandson was with me last night and he says well why don’t you just throw it in the trash…I said, it gets into the waters it gets into the ground and we don’t even know what it contains,” Frances Graham, who dropped off medicine said.

Graham has COPD and a year ago, her condition got better. She didn’t use as much medication as she had been.

“I had this all bagged up for the last trip, but then it poured down rain all day so I’ve had it ever since. I was so happy when I saw this ad in the paper,” Graham said.

According to a national survey a couple years ago on drug use and health, 64 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs of some kind. Health experts say that number has likely gone, up.