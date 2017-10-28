Charges filed in Mueller investigation

CNN Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE- In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A grand jury used by Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's eldest son, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) – A possible turning point in the Russia investigation. Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed the first charges in his investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

A senior trump official said Saturday that the White House will have “no comment” on the news that charges have been filed in the investigation led by Mueller.

A federal grand jury approved Mueller’s first charges in the investigation.

The former FBI director has been focused on possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, potential illegal cooperation between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. As well as possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Sources say that anyone charged could be taken into custody as early as Monday.

The charges are under seal, but what we do know, is that these charges were filed Friday.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office isn’t commenting on the situation.

Mueller’s team has issued subpoenas for documents and testimony to people involved in the Trump Tower meeting between Russians and campaign officials.

The special counsel’s team has also examined foreign lobbying conducted by former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In addition to Mueller’s investigation, three committees on Capitol Hill are conducting their own investigations.

