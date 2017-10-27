Wichita woman sentenced in aircraft plant bomb threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who called in bomb threats to a Wichita aircraft plant was sentenced to five years in prison.

Vanalenea Fanning, 43 of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal threat for making two calls to Sedgwick County 911 on Sept. 23, 2016 regarding the Cessna Prospect building at K-42 and Hoover.

Fanning made the calls anonymously and claimed that someone was going to the aircraft plant with a bomb in a backpack. Company officials said the calls caused production and staffing interruptions that cost the company $67,527.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s investigators traced the 911 calls to Fanning’s phone. Fanning, who worked at the plant, admitted to a detective that she made the bomb threats to 911 because she was upset over how a co-worker was being treated by a supervisor.

Fanning asked District Court Judge Ben Burgess to put her on probation instead of sending her to prison. Judge Burgess did not grant Fanning probation but he did give her a more lenient sentence because she took responsibility for her actions and sought therapy to address her personal issues.

