Wichita State University Police to begin writing traffic citations to improve safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s Police Department will begin writing traffic citations to improve safety.

Previously, the university was giving verbal warnings to drivers for traffic infractions on campus. However, effective Nov. 1, there will be consequences, and fines will be assessed.

Faculty, staff and students will have one set of citations that can be issued and can be appealed through the Traffic Appeals Committee on campus.

The monies collected for affiliated citations go to a general fund, while the District Court citations go to the state of Kansas.

The Wichita State University Police Department has chosen to release this information in advance of issuing citations so there is transparency in what the department is doing as an agency to help keep our campus safe for everyone.

