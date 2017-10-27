Monday at 10: The Hangup with 911

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The numbers were mind-blowing, and many of you shared our shock to learn that Sedgwick County 911 was saddled with just shy of 400 misdials each day in 2015.

It’s been a year since we took a closer look at the epidemic of 911 misdials and the reasons behind them. So what has changed? Are 911 operators still stuck being flooded with hang-up calls?

Join KSN’s Mark Davidson this Monday at 10 as he goes back to reveal what’s changed since uncovering the problem and what misdials are forcing dispatchers to do.