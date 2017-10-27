Local group hopes to create child care facility downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The group called Downtown Wichita says right now, there are more than 750 projects under construction or, soon to be built. Some of this is housing that will bring more young families to the area but, with that comes the demand for child care.

Amanda Ferguson and her husband said they’ve enjoyed raising their daughters in the suburbs. However, they want to be a part of the downtown Wichita community.

“We definitely miss the city life, we miss the hustle and bustle,” said Amanda Ferguson, Bel Aire resident.

The Fergusons aren’t the only ones.

“Since 2010 we’ve added over 800, 835 new residential units so you got new people actually living downtown, choosing that as their home,” explained Jason Gregory, Executive Vice President of Downtown Wichita.

Gregory said with the growth comes the need for more services, one being child care. It’s one factor that is important to families.

“Whether she just needs to get a coffee break, or she needs to take a class or go to work, whatever it is, and having it close to where you are or where you’re going, is huge,” said Amanda Ferguson.

Others with experience in this area say there definitely is a need for day care options.

“We have a lot of young people coming into town with young families who need child care and have jobs that can or cannot support that,” explained Betty Moore, Center City Academy.

Moore said after a major day care facility closed downtown, she and others have been working to develop a center called Center City Academy that would be affordable for all families.

They’re working on a public campaign to create a non-profit child care facility.

“Our biggest dream is to have 24-hour care at some point but that will also take some time,” said Moore.

The group hopes to be licensed for 100 kids from six weeks to five years old. They’re in the planning stages now but hope, with enough support from the community, to be open within three to five years.

A dream to fill a need that is growing almost as fast as the downtown area itself.

