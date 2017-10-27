Kohl’s Black Friday ad leaked

With Black Friday just four weeks away, we are getting our first look at this year’s deals

The Kohl’s Black Friday ad is the first major leak of the season according to BlackFriday.com. Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year, which is an hour earlier than last year’s 6 p.m. opening time.

The store is offering a Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV + $150 Kohl’s Cash for $499.99 (save $500).

Other offers include the following:

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console for $199.99.

Xbox One S 500GB console for $189.99.

Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch for $149.99.