Keeping your furnace working

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It might be the first time some people turn on their furnaces this season, but experts said checking the heating system beforehand is key.

“By doing the preventative maintenance before the heating season really hits, you can prevent a loss of heat in the middle of the night, or when it’s 20 or 30 degrees outside,” said Drew Parish, with Air Solutions Heating and Cooling.

Here are some simple tips to keep your furnace working during the cold weather:

Keep the area around the furnace clean: Dusting or vacuuming regularly can help avoid a lot of issues.

Check for leaks: With a gas appliance, it could release carbon monoxide into your home. If you smell gas, turn your gas off and call a licensed professional to fix it.

Have a carbon monoxide detector in the same room

Check the air filter: This should be changed every three months. Experts said it’s important to have a clean air filter, so that your furnace can run smoothly.

“Candles will clog up your filter quickly. Cat hair, dog hair, if you have a lot of dust in the home — things like that will clog your filter,” said Parish. “What we have seen before, not very often, but we’ve actually seen people put a filter in without taking the packaging off of the filter. So make sure you take the filter out of the package.”

Parish added that the maintenance tips can prevent a loss of heat in the middle of the night, or when it’s 20 degrees outside.

“It’s really important to take advantage of getting it now before all the heating companies are slammed because when the cold weather really hits, you might have to wait two days or three days to get someone out to fix your furnace, whereas you take care of it now, that won’t be an issue,” Parish said.

He told KSN he’s seeing a lot more business this week, as more people are starting to turn on their furnaces. However, he expects to receive more calls next week — once people realize later tonight or during the weekend that their furnace is broken or needs a maintenance check.

Although homeowners can do a lot of the preventative maintenance on their own, Parish recommended calling a licensed professional when it comes to installing equipment parts, as there are some parts that need to be installed in a specific way.