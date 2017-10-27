Kansas police chief arrested for domestic battery

GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas police chief has been arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint.

According to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, officers responded to Grandview Plaza Sunday for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano was arrested.

Wolf said this is an active and ongoing investigation and their office would not comment further on the investigation. The sheriff’s office said no updates will be made until the investigation is complete.

