Fifth teenager enters crowded race for Kansas governor

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A fifth teenage boy has launched a campaign for governor and entered a field of 19 candidates.

The Hutchinson News reports that 16-year-old Joseph Tutera Jr. of Mission Hills is running as a Republican. He appointed his father as his campaign treasurer this week to take a step required for him to legally collect contributions.

Kansas has no minimum age for gubernatorial candidates. So far, 12 Republicans, six Democrats and one independent have launched campaigns.

Tutera is sophomore class president at the private, Catholic, all-boys Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seventeen-year-old Rockhurst senior Dominic Scavuzzo is seeking the GOP nomination, too.

The Republican candidates also include 17-year-olds Ethan Randleas of Wichita and Tyler Ruzich of Prairie Village.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Bergeson of Wichita is running as a Demo

