Clark County game warden frees deer with lucky shot

By Published: Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas game warden was able to free deer with their antlers tangled.

Friday morning a warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked.

One of the bucks had died and was half eaten by coyotes. The Kansas Department of Wildlife in a Facebook post said the other would have died, if he was not freed from the expired buck.

The game warden took a shot and was able to free the deer. It ran off into the field.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s