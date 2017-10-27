Clark County game warden frees deer with lucky shot

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas game warden was able to free deer with their antlers tangled.

Friday morning a warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked.

One of the bucks had died and was half eaten by coyotes. The Kansas Department of Wildlife in a Facebook post said the other would have died, if he was not freed from the expired buck.

The game warden took a shot and was able to free the deer. It ran off into the field.

