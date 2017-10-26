WPD looking for suspect after 10 weekend robberies

Published:
Montre J. Robinson (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with 10 robberies that happened over the weekend.

According to authorities, Montre J. Robinson has active felony warrants and the police department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you have any information about Robinson, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You may also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by clicking here, or downloading their app.

