Winfield police arrest three on drug charges

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield police arrested three people on suspicion of drug charges. The arrests happened late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Around 11:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle leaving a home in the 300 block of East 14th Avenue that had numerous complaints.

They arrested the driver, 49-year-old Sylvia Stenli of Winfield with a suspended driver’s license and possession of methamphetamine.

At about 4 a.m., officers with the Winfield Police Department and the Cowley County Sheriff Department executed the search warrant at that home. Two others, 41-year-old Thaddeus Aaron Askins of Winfield and 30-year-old Tracy Lynn Koller of Winfield, were arrested. They face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Cowley County Jail.

