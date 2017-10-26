Two officers battered at Hutchinson Correctional facility

Hutchinson Correctional Facility (KSN File Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two corrections officers were battered Wednesday evening at the Hutchinson Correctional facility.

According to information obtained by KSN from the Kansas Department of Corrections, the officers were battered when an inmate refused to return to his cell. The two officers were struck about three times. Other staff managed to restrain the inmate.

The two corrections officers were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to be examined. They were later released from the hospital.

