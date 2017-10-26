Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 2 killed in Panhandle crash

HOOKER, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 54 in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The OHP says the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday between the towns of Hooker and Tyrone and the highway was closed for nearly three hours before reopening.

Details of the crash and names of the victims have not been released.

