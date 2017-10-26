Meet the Wichita meter fairy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman going through a hard time is making an effort to help others who may be struggling too.

Just down a Wichita road, along the line of cars sit a line of parking meters. Some of the meters read expired while some are counting down the minutes until the time hits zero. Not far away from the meters is Judy Fletcher and her two grand kids Lexi and Cruz.

“I figure if you are parked on this road, some kind of hardship may be happening in your life,” said Judy Fletcher.

Fletcher is from North Carolina. She moved to Wichita in July after her daughter was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

“I came to take care of the kids,” Fletcher said. “I told them I gave up a beautiful home, my husband, my dog to come down and rescue them.”

Every week or so Fletcher and her grand kids go to the jail to visit with the kids’ mom and Fletcher’s daughter. However, the three do more than just visit. As they walk up to the jail, they replenish other people’s parking meters.

“We just put the dimes in here and the kids will go meter-to-meter and if it’s almost empty, we will put a dime in it,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said it’s her way of lending a helping hand.

“It’s just a good feeling. It’s something that we can do for somebody that doesn’t cost us a bunch of money, but it’s just the thought that I don’t want anybody to get a ticket because I’m here in this situation too,” she said.

Wichita police said it is illegal to put money in someone else’s parking meter if a maximum time is posted on the meter. If someone is caught replenishing a meter, they could face a fine.