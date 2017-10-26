DCCC facing grand jury investigation

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There are more questions tonight about another investigation into Dodge City Community College’s finances.

This week, a Dodge City Community College trustee revealed publicly what was supposed to be confidential information. A grand jury is looking into whether or not the college overcharged Veterans Affairs $8.5 million.

“I know nothing,” said Terry Malone, the trustee who brought up the investigation at a public meeting on Monday, “and I do mean nothing about the allegations of the overcharging on tuition. All I know is they’re investigating it.”

At the center of the issue is the flight program, which operates in Kansas, Utah and Arizona which is why the US attorney for the District of Arizona issued subpoenas.

“The public has a right to know if there are any improprieties,” said Malone. “I don’t know of any. I know that the grand jury has issued some subpoenas, the VA is investigating it.”

An attorney for the college says they’re responding by providing relevant documents.

“Documents related to the flight program,” explained attorney Glenn Kerbs. “Documents related to student enrollment, to payments received, everything you might associate with that program.”

This comes on the heels of the college owing the government more than $8,000 in misused Perkins grants over several years and an administrator using college funds to purchase gun-related equipment, but officials say there is no connection.

KSN reached out to the Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs, but a spokesperson said they can neither confirm nor deny that there is an investigation.