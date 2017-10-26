Crews respond to Butler County and Sedgwick fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are working two large fires in the area.

One is happening in the town of Sedgwick at a car junkyard in the 300 block of Washington. The junkyard is located right next to emergency service building.

Here at the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Washington in Sedgwick pic.twitter.com/QmTNITWTch — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) October 26, 2017

The other fire is happening south of El Dorado. The El Dorado Police Department tells KSN News there is a large grass fire south of town. They are telling people to stay away from the area and not to sightsee.

Large fire south of El Dorado. Please stay away from the area. Now is not the time to sightsee. Let fire do their work. — El Dorado Police (@ElDoradoPolice) October 26, 2017

Grass fires have been reported across parts of Sedgwick/Butler counties. Satellite was detecting a large grass fire in Butler county #kswx pic.twitter.com/yQGGjipYSM — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 26, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.