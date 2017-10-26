Crews respond to Butler County and Sedgwick fires

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are working two large fires in the area.

One is happening in the town of Sedgwick at a car junkyard in the 300 block of Washington. The junkyard is located right next to emergency service building.

The other fire is happening south of El Dorado. The El Dorado Police Department tells KSN News there is a large grass fire south of town. They are telling people to stay away from the area and not to sightsee.

