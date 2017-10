WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a bank was robbed in a southeast Wichita Dillons.

It happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. at the Dillons store located at Harry and Edgemoor.

KSN News has a crew on the way to gather more information. Look for the latest updates on KSN and KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.