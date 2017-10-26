3 Kansas deaths believed to be double murder-suicide

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of three adults in northeast Kansas as a double murder-suicide.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the bodies were found Wednesday at a residence in rural Grantville in Jefferson County. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says authorities sent out an alert warning people in the area of possible danger after the first two bodies were found. The victims had been shot and killed.

Herrig says the alert was canceled after officers found the body of the person who is believed to be responsible for the double homicide at the same residence. The person had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. The names of those killed weren’t immediately released.

