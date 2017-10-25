WPD officer shoots, injures pit bull

By Published:
A pit bull was shot by a WPD officer in Wichita Wednesday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after an officer shot a dog Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. near 37th Street South and S. Topeka.

The officer was checking a parking violation when the dog ran out of the front yard. The pit bull was on a leash but the leash was long enough for the pit bull to reach the officer.

The officer shot the dog once.

The bullet grazed the dog’s head, but didn’t kill the animal.

Animal control officers now have the pit bull and are checking to see if it’s micro-chipped to find its owner.

