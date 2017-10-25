Wichita State adding exhibition game with Newman University for hurricane relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State and Newman University will stage a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Monday, Nov. 6 at Charles Koch Arena with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross to benefit hurricane and other disaster relief efforts.

“This game combines two things that Wichitans are passionate about – basketball and helping others in need,” WSU head coach Gregg Marshall said. “We hope it’s an event that not only Shockers and Jets, but our entire community can rally around.”

The programs have met four times previously, twice in exhibitions and twice during the regular season, most recently during the 2014-15 season.

“We’re excited for this awesome opportunity to come together with Wichita State to benefit hurricane relief,” said Vic Trilli, Newman Director of Athletic and Vice President of Student Affairs. “Service is at the heart of Newman University’s mission, and this is a great chance to bring that mission to our community.”

Newman head coach R.J. Allen added: “We’re looking forward to having our guys play in a great atmosphere against one of the best teams in the country, knowing that it’s all for a worthy cause.”

Tickets are priced at $15 and $20 each.

WSU season ticket holders have first opportunity to purchase their regular seats and may use their normal SASO parking lots. Primary account holders will receive an email with further instructions.

Any unclaimed tickets go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Saturday morning through the GoShockers.com ticket page. Fans may also purchase through the Shockers Ticket Office, by phone (316-978-FANS) or in person, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WSU students will have access to their regular allotment of free tickets, with pickup beginning Monday, Oct. 30.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.