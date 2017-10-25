When do police use the WPD app to inform you?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A tool to communicate with Wichita police and to stay better informed about what’s going on in our community, that’s what Wichita police say they were trying to do when they released an app this summer.

But is the Wichita Police department app working?

The Quik Trip on the 1600 block of East Lincoln is one of six businesses robbed over the weekend.

Not far from a small residential neighborhood.

“I go to that Quik Trip almost every day of the week,” says Rose Pistora.

Pistora lives right down the road from the gas station. The robberies had her thinking of ways she could be more aware.

“I live in this area and there are some things that go on around here,” says Pistora.

She just downloaded the WPD app and noticed there wasn’t anything sent out about the robberies this weekend.

“If I am close to a robbery situation I would like to know, definitely,” says Pistora.

“With the robberies that occurred this weekend we were putting information out on Facebook page asking for community engagement. We have different tools in our tool bag and notifications is just one of those tools,” says Officer Charley Davidson.

Officer Davidson says the app has multiple uses.

You can connect with officers in your beat, report suspicious activities, keeping police ‘in the know.’

“We had a hit-and-run accident where somebody witnessed it and was able to notify us through the app and we were able to get that case charged,“ says Davidson.

But when it comes to sending out push notifications to you, WPD is selective.

“We have to be strategic about how we utilize it,” says Davidson. “We don’t want to over utilize it because that could cause less audience engagement and that is not what we don’t want to do.”

Since it launched in June they have only sent out seven notifications.

Officer Davidson says it is for things that impact the city as a whole. But he adds, the Connect feature on the app is a good way for you to add your suggestions.

“We are always looking for that feedback,” says Davidson.

He also says that they use multiple forms of social media to keep people informed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.