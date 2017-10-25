USGS reports 3 small earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) – The U.S Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

The two largest quakes each have a preliminary magnitude of 3.1. The first was recorded at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday near Woodward, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The second struck at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday near Enid, 56 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The third temblor was a preliminary magnitude 2.5 quake at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday near McLoud, on the eastern edge of the Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations. State regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.

