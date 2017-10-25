USGS reports 2 small earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) – The U.S Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma.

The largest has a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 and was recorded at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday near Woodward in northwestern Oklahoma, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The second was a preliminary magnitude 2.5 quake at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday near McLoud, on the eastern edge of the Oklahoma City city limits.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations. Oklahoma regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.

