LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Seward County Sheriff’s Department contacted the KBI after an unattended death at the detention center.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies along with Seward County EMS were called the center. A 52-year-old man had died.

The KBI was notified and responded. There was no foul play uncovered in the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.