Small town in Cloud County being considered for Tyson plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods is considering three different locations for a new chicken plant in Kansas.

The counties considered are Sedgwick, Montgomery and Cloud counties. If Cloud County is chosen, the plan is to put the plant in or near the town of Concordia.

The mayor there said one of the benefits would be construction jobs in addition to Tyson jobs.

“There would definitely be construction that’s something that significant would be new construction and there, those conversations taking place,” said Concordia Mayor Chuck Lambertz.

Tyson said the plant may need 1,600 workers.

Concordia has a population of 5,000, but if you count the region around the town, there are 50,000 people.

