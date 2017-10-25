Small town in Cloud County being considered for Tyson plant

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods is considering three different locations for a new chicken plant in Kansas.

The counties considered are Sedgwick, Montgomery and Cloud counties. If Cloud County is chosen, the plan is to put the plant in or near the town of Concordia.

The mayor there said one of the benefits would be construction jobs in addition to Tyson jobs.

“There would definitely be construction that’s something that significant would be new construction and there, those conversations taking place,” said Concordia Mayor Chuck Lambertz.

Tyson said the plant may need 1,600 workers.

Concordia has a population of 5,000, but if you count the region around the town, there are 50,000 people.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s