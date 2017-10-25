Salina man arrested on child sex charges

By Published:
Richard Pulkkinen (KSN News)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police have made an arrest on a Salina man after the mom of the victim reported the man to the police.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney says that they have arrested 34-year-old Richard Pulkkinen after police were called to a central Salina home on a sexual abuse case on Tuesday.

According to Sweeney, Pulkkinen was found to be having sexual relations with a pre-teen female. The mother of victim found out and called the police.

After an investigation, Salina police arrested and charged Pulkkinen with rape, criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties.

Pulkkinen is an acquaintance to the family of the victim.

