Police looking for person of interest who allegedly took pictures of a girl at Target

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a person of interest who allegedly took pictures of a woman and her 10-year-old daughter while shopping at Target.

It happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. at the Super Target in the 2900 block of Maize Road.

A woman yelled for help after she said a man was taking pictures of her daughter through the clothing racks. The man left the store in the 1980’s two door blue Cadillac.

Officer Charley Davidson said EMCU detectives are looking into the case. Right now, no one has been arrested or charged although police said they have someone identified.

“We are looking into the circumstances in the case” said officer Davidson. “We are working to see if a crime has been committed.”

When asked about taking pictures in public places, Davidson responded.

“There is no law against taking pictures in a public place. It happens every weekend at sporting events,” he added. “If you are in a situation, you feel it is uncomfortable, like something that was awry, you could call 911.”

