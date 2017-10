WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a whopping 76 percent of the vote, Nickerson vs. Clearwater is this week’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Although, this matchup will be some Thursday Football Fever, as the Panthers and Indians will face off tomorrow at Clearwater High School.

The cheerleaders from both teams came into the studio to help make the announcment, and be sure to tune into tomorrow’s KSN News at 5 and 6 for live reports from Clearwater!