Kansas man admits to shooting neighbor’s dog, no crime committed

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man has admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog, but according to authorities he didn’t commit a crime.

Stephanie Trottier and her boyfriend are the proud parents of a 3-year-old black lab named Jet.

“He’s like another kid. We spend just as much time and money as we do both of our kids,” said Trottier.

Trottier said her boyfriend went outside his parents’ home on Monday morning to check on Jet. That’s when she said he realized something wasn’t quite right.

“The dog was just laying in the yard, not really moving, not coming when he is called, which is strange for him,” she explained.

Trottier soon took Jet to a local vet.

“The vet did x-rays and they found a pellet that was in his stomach,” Trottier said.

The family then filed a report with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Trottier said a detective told the family their neighbor admitted to shooting their dog.

“The neighbors across the street said that they did shoot him with a pellet gun because he was attacking their cat,” Trottier said.

Trottier said while she can’t prove her dog did not wander over to the neighbor’s yard and chase their cat, she said it would be out of character for Jet. However, the neighbor who shot Jet told KSN otherwise.

“He has repeatedly done it, but this time I caught him. I have seen him leaving and stuff all torn up and knocked over and broke. I’m tired of picking it up and like I said I’m tired of my cats running off. He scares them away,” said Don Wisdom.

Wisdom said he tried to spook the dog.

“I’m sorry I shot their dog, but they need to keep it out of my stuff, out of my cats and my pets,” he said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said no crime was committed in the case.

“Throughout the investigation of the report it was determined that the dog was shot by a homeowner who was protecting his property under attack by the dog. He is allowed by state statute to do that,” said Sedgwick County Lt. Lin Dehning.

The state statute says in part: the killing of any animal by any person at any time which may be found outside of the owned or rented property of the owner or custodian of such animal and which is found injuring or posing a threat to any person, farm animal or property.

Click here to view the state statute.

Despite the statute, Trottier said she is frustrated with what happened and how the situation was handled.

“I just wish the law was stated differently so there was something more the police could do to look into it,” she said.

The dog has undergone two surgeries, but is expected to recover.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.