Derby considering ‘quiet zones’ to eliminate train horns in town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Derby residents say they’re tired of noisy trains rolling through their neighborhoods.

Now they’re asking the city to look into turning down the volume. KSN talked to the city engineer about some options.

The city engineer says a study suggested they look into potentially establishing quiet zones along the tracks at crossings, so engineers wouldn’t have to blow the horn. These solutions do cost money, but some residents think they may be worth it.

It’s the horn Doug Low hears ten to twelve times a day minimum at his business and home across the street.

“When a train comes through I just pause the conversation and we sit and wait patiently until the train noise drops to a level where we don’t have to yell over the top of it,” said Doug Low, Derby.

Low says he knows of other businesses and residents close to the tracks with similar frustrations. Although he chose to live by the tracks, he says there have been more trains lately. While other people aren’t as bothered by it.

“I sleep good and I live about ten blocks that way, I’ve been here since 1963,” said David Moss, Derby.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to them unless, like I say, they law on it, especially in the middle of the night,” said Dorayne Gonzalez, Derby.

But both residents do say they have noticed trains laying on their horns throughout town, an annoyance the possible quiet zones could change. But they will require some work.

“It could be changes to the signal system and the gates at the crossing, it can be the construction of medians at the crossing, you can do wayside horns which blow down the street instead of the train blowing their horn,” said Dan Squires, City of Derby Engineer.

Squires says engineers are required by the Federal Railroad Administration to currently blow horns at crossings. He says a railroad study is being done as we speak to see what options are possible at thirteen crossings.

The study is expected to be complete within the next six to eight months.

Information from the study will help city officials look at recommendations and see if they’re possible with their budget.