DA looking for info after discount vacation business illegally targeted Kansas consumers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The District Attorney and the Sedgwick County Sheriff are asking the public for information after an out-of-state business operated in Wichita recently without a transient merchant license as required by Kansas law.

If you were solicited to enroll in and/or were given a presentation for a “discount vacation membership” or discount travel license” by VacayForLess, TCU or Travel Center USA please call 316-660-3669.

The enrollments and presentations were given at the Wyndham Hotel, 221 E. Kellogg, in Wichita between October 7 and October 21.

