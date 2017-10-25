Boeing tops Street 3Q forecasts

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting a better-than-expected, third-quarter net income of $1.85 billion and raising its outlook for the year.

The Chicago company earned $3.06 per share, or $2.72 when adjusted for one-time gains and charges. That’s 7 cents better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $24.31 billion, also edging out Wall Street predictions.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, a dime better than earlier forecasts.

Shares of Boeing Co. slipped before the opening bell Wednesday.

