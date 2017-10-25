Biden on 2020: I’m ‘not going to decide not to run’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t decided to run for president in 2020. But he’s decided that he’s “not going to decide not to run.”

Got it?

The 74-year-old Democrat offered the somewhat confusing take on his political future in a series of new interviews ahead of the release of his memoir. But one thing is clear: Biden thinks he’s the right man to lead the nation.

Biden tells InStyle magazine that “this moment in American history sort of fits into my wheelhouse and the strengths I have.” He cited his experience with international diplomacy, his personal authenticity and his willingness to work with both parties.

Biden tells Vanity Fair, “I haven’t decided to run, but I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”

