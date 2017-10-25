Absent-minded shopper takes cart with baby, causing lockdown

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say an absent-minded shopper at a Maine grocery store took somebody else’s cart with a sleeping baby inside, causing a lockdown and a police investigation.

Portland police say the shopper was mortified when he realized his mistake but didn’t bother to alert anyone on Friday. Instead, the shopper left the cart in another part of the store and retrieved his own cart. Police say store video backs up his claim.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck says grocery store staff quickly locked down the store. Police determined the conduct didn’t warrant criminal charges.

The baby was restrained in a car seat and slept through the entire scare.

