2 dead in Jefferson County shooting

KSNT-TV

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Jefferson County.

The shooting was reported after 3:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Detlor Rd., just north of U.S. Highway 24.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed with two people are dead. Officers are looking for a 66-year-old man who is possibly still in the area.

Detlor Road has been closed from 39th to 27th Street. Herrig said the scene will probably not be cleared for quite some time.

The shooting is now under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Code Red Alert telling the public to stay away from the area and to lock their homes, businesses and vehicles.

