Wichita State Men’s Basketball excited for upcoming season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is almost time for Wichita State men’s basketball to kick off the 2017-2018 season. And when the Shockers face off against Henderson State in their exhibition opener a week from Saturday, they’ll be taking the court as one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

With nearly everyone coming back from last year’s team, that was to be expected. But this year’s team has embraced the high expectations, and is ready to show the rest of the country why they are a national championship contender.