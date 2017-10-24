Wichita, Sedgwick Co. leaders meet to discuss Tyson plant

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) Where will the Tyson Poultry plant go in Sedgwick County?

The Greater Wichita Partnership says they want to hear from you about the plant in the future.

“I used to go up to Emporia a lot and I know it created a lot of jobs up there,” says Haysville resident Spencer Cook.

Would the Tyson plant benefit your town? It just depends on how you look at it, according to residents.

“I mean the jobs would be great but the concerns of public health is a concern for me,” adds Haysville resident Mike Berry.

Sedgwick County is one of three finalists to have the $320 million plant and its 1,600 jobs.

Tuesday, city and county leaders met to discuss future plans for the plant and what kinds of impacts it would have.

Specifics on locations for the plant still haven’t been released, but Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell says it could be in areas near Derby or Maize, or even in southwest Sedgwick County near Haysville.

He says ultimately, the location will be up to Tyson.

“I read the press release too from Tonganoxie and it says we have environmental concerns,” says Berry.

Mike Berry, a lifelong Haysville resident says he’s been following the plant since its fallout in Leavenworth County.

His main concern is the impact on water.

“There has been known contaminants from chicken farming with high phosphorus levels in the water. How are we going to prevent that here if they decide to put it in the area? Do we need any more things in our groundwater? I don’t think we do,” says Berry.

But for someone like spencer cook, Tyson brings opportunity.

“For me, currently being unemployed, it is going to help a lot,” says Cook.