Wichita schools offering a hotline for homework questions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is offering students help with homework.

The Homework Hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Parents and students can call for help at 973-4411 or email your questions to homework@usd259.net.

The hotline offers support for students at all grade levels. Students who have questions about their assignments, as well as parents who need support while helping their child at home, can call or email. There are certified teachers who can answer questions on any assignment from kindergarten through high school.

