Wichita business owner dies in drag racing crash at California track

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSNW and AP) – Authorities say Wichita businessman has died following a drag race at a crash at a California track.

The Kern County coroner’s office says Brett Henry struck a wall during a race Saturday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway north of Bakersfield. The 50-year-old died the next day at a hospital.

Henry was the CEO and co-founder of Wichita-based Henry Industries, Inc.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet determined the cause of death.

The National Hot Rod Association released a statement extending condolences to Henry’s family.

The racing media outlet Dragzine reports Henry was driving as part of the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion when the crash took place.

Henry is survived by his wife, Laura, and three children.

Henry Industries, Inc. issued the following statement Tuesday night.

It is with inexplicable sadness that we mourn the death of Brett Henry, co-founder and CEO of Henry Industries, Inc. Brett was pursuing his passion for drag racing when he died in the qualifying round of the Auto Club Famoso Raceway this Sunday in Bakersfield, Calif. Henry Industries President, Breck Nickell, stated “It was a tragic accident, and our only solace is that we know Brett died doing something he truly loved.” Additionally, co-founders (brother) Brent and (father) Jim Henry, stated, “As devastated as we are about his death, Brett would be the first to say, ‘Customers, business partners and employees depend on us, so this company will keep rolling, no matter what.’” Brent and Jim Henry serve on the company’s Board, and they, along with a great leadership team, are steadfastly committed to the company and its success. Even in the midst of our grief, our business will keep moving, on-time deliveries will be made, and logistics handling will move forward without missing a beat. We all loved Brett and will miss him terribly. The best way we can, and will, honor his memory is to ensure absolutely no service interruption. Funeral services are pending.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.