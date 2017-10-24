Who are Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford?

Pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the 2015 and 2015 world championships titles and have won the Canadian national title every year since 2012.

Figure skating beginnings

Duhamel was born December 8, 1985 in Lively, Ontario, Canada. She enjoyed watching the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and pretended to be a gymnast in her gym classes at school. She also enjoyed playing ping pong at a young age. She began skating at age 3 – she was the 2003 Canadian junior national champion – and moved to pairs skating in her early 20s. Duhamel and former partner Craig Buntin were aiming to go to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, but missed the cut and soon split as a team.

Radford was born January 27, 1985 in Balmertown, Ontario, Canada. He began skating at age 7 and competed in both singles and pairs disciplines.

Duhamel and Radford teamed up in 2010, though they had known of each other since they were children. They describe themselves as soulmates and say the first time they practiced a throw, they had an epiphany that they could be really good together.

Major competitions/ medals

Leading into the 2014 Olympics, Duhamel and Radford collected several national titles, six medals on the Grand Prix circuit, and twice qualified for the elite Grand Prix Final. They also won two medals at the Four Continents Championships prior to the Olympics (a silver in 2011 and a gold in 2013). They climbed from seventh, to fifth, to a bronze medal at the 2011, 2012 and 2013 World Championships, respectively.

In Sochi, Duhamel and Radford stepped onto Olympic ice for the first time as the short program competitors Team Canada in the newly-created team event. They helped Canada to a silver medal. In the pairs discipline, the duo finished in seventh place. They wrapped up their season with a second bronze medal at the world championships.

Duhamel and Radford used their Olympic momentum to propel them into an undefeated 2014-15 season. They won gold at their two Grand Prix assignments (Skate Canada and the NHK Trophy in Japan), the Grand Prix Final, picked up another national title, won Four Continents in 2015, as well as their first Worlds title.

The next season, Duhamel and Radford picked up more gold at Skate Canada and NHK Trophy, but grabbed a silver at the Grand Prix Final. They repeated as national champions and competed only the short program at the Four Continents Championships. Duhamel’s stomach flu prevented the team from continuing into the free skate. She recovered by the world championships, however, and the pair won their second consecutive world gold medal.

In the pre-Olympic season, Duhamel and Radford started off strong. They won their two Grand Prix assignments – again in Canada and Japan – and qualified for the Final, where they claimed a bronze medal. The pair won their sixth consecutive national title, more than any other Canadian pair. They competed at the Four Continents Championships and landed on the podium with a silver medal. To close their season, they finished seventh at the world championships.

Later, it was revealed that Radford was experiencing a herniated disc in his lower back and was causing numbness in his right hip, making certain jumps virtually impossible others extremely difficult. Radford joked at the time that the pair is expected to retire following the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, adding that his body “only needs to last [him] eight more months.”

The pair also made some changes to their coaching staff leading up to the Olympics.

Breakout moment

In their first season together, Duhamel and Radford won a silver medal at the Canadian national championships.

Records held

Duhamel and Radford won national titles in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, surpassing any other Canadian pair.

Duhamel and another former partner, Ryan Arnold, became the first pairs skaters to perform a throw triple Lutz in competition.

Top quotes

“A lot of pairs end up dating one another. It can become risky because your on-ice training can be affected by your off-ice relationship. If you have a fight at home, it makes that training difficult. I used to joke around that I’m the ultimate pair-boy. I never had to worry about developing an off-ice relationship.” – Radford said after coming out in 2014

“It’s Meagan and Eric’s chemistry, which may not be a romantic chemistry. It may not be a brother and sister type of chemistry. But it’s special and it belongs only to us.” – Duhamel describes her relationship with Radford

Olympic experience

Duhamel and Radford won a silver medal for their part in the first-ever team event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. They competed in the short program for the team event. In the pairs discipline, Duhamel and Radford finished in seventh place.

Outside the rink

When Duhamel is on vacation, she still enjoys athletic activities like playing tennis and baseball, biking, swimming, doing yoga, and playing with her dogs. She has a cat named Zara plus two dogs: a rescue beagle Theo, and Mootea, a dog she adopted from South Korea while she was there for the 2017 Four Continents Championships. She has been on a strict vegan diet since 2008 and has a healthy living blog: http://www.lutzofgreens.com/ She married the pair team’s coach, Bruno Marcotte, in June 2015.

Radford has a Royal Conservatory of Music certificate and used his experience to compose the pair’s 2013-14 short program music, “A Tribute,” for his late coach Paul Wirtz. He also wrote the free skate music for fellow Canadian Patrick Chan for the 2016-17 season. The music, called “A Journey” was a composition of piano, cello and violin. He says playing piano for him is an escape, but for fun he also plays in a curling league.

Social media

Twitter: @mhjd_85 (Duhamel) and @Rad85E (Radford)

Instagram: @MeaganDuhamel and @ericradford85