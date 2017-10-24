Wellington police arrest man who officials say approached 10-year-old boy

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Wellington Police have arrested an Arkansas City man who was the subject of a search after he allegedly approached a 10-year-old boy.

On October 4, police say a man followed a 10-year-old boy home from a bus stop at Fillmore Avenue and B Street.

The man asked the boy if he could come inside of his house. The boy said no and locked the door to keep the man outside. The boy took a photograph of the suspect through the window.

Officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Dustin Shane Stalder. Stalder is a Department of Corrections absconder and was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County. Stalder has an active warrant for his arrest through the Topeka Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

No details about Stalder’s arrest were given.

Stalder was booked into the Sumner County Jail.

