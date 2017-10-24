Truck leaks sulfuric acid after collision in Finney County

A truck carrying sulfuric acid was rear-ended in Finney County.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has closed Highway 50 west of Anderson Road in Finney County after two trucks collided Tuesday afternoon.

One truck was carrying sulfuric acid. During the collision, a valve broke on the truck. The acid must be secured before the truck is moved, or the acid might spill.

Officials closed Highway 50 west of Anderson Road, and it will take several hours to secure the leak. A crew from Wichita is responding to that scene to help.

The highway patrol reports that no one was seriously injured in the collision.

