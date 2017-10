A quesadilla filled with a candy bar? It’s real, and it’s coming to Taco Bell restaurants in Wisconsin.

The “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” has Nestle’s famous wafer bars and melted chocolate smushed into a flour tortilla, all for only a buck, according to a Fortune report.

The latest zany offering from Taco Bell will be tested at select Wisconsin locations through mid-November, the Fortune story said.

It was previously rolled out in the U.K. and is now just making its way stateside.

The final horseman of the apocalypse has arrived in the form of Taco Bell's Chocoladilla, a quesadilla replacing cheese w/melted KitKat bars pic.twitter.com/EErp9fabHS — Ghostlike Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) October 23, 2017