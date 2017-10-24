Kansas State and Kansas prepare for Sunflower Showdown

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State and Kansas football both enter this weekend’s Sunflower Showdown on losing streaks. But what better way to get back on track then by beating you in-state rival.

Both KSU head coach Bill Snyder and KU head coach David Beaty know how important this game is, especially for Kansas natives. And they’re making sure their players understand the significance of this game as well. Kansas State vs. Kansas kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on FS1. Be sure to tune into KSN News on Saturday for highlights and a postgame recap from Lawrence!

