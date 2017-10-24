Kansas GOP chairman announces run for secretary of state

By Published: Updated:
Kelly Arnold

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Republican Party’s chairman says he is running for secretary of state next year.

Kelly Arnold’s announcement Tuesday came months after the Wichita Republican began exploring the race for the state’s top elections post and appointed a campaign treasurer so that he could collect campaign contributions legally.

Arnold has served as Sedgwick County’s elected clerk since 2009 and state GOP chairman since 2013.

Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau also are seeking the GOP nomination. Both are from Olathe.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that veteran state Sen. Marci Francisco of Lawrence is considering running for the Democratic nomination and plans to announce a decision after local elections Nov. 7.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s