Kansas GOP chairman announces run for secretary of state

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Republican Party’s chairman says he is running for secretary of state next year.

Kelly Arnold’s announcement Tuesday came months after the Wichita Republican began exploring the race for the state’s top elections post and appointed a campaign treasurer so that he could collect campaign contributions legally.

Arnold has served as Sedgwick County’s elected clerk since 2009 and state GOP chairman since 2013.

Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau also are seeking the GOP nomination. Both are from Olathe.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that veteran state Sen. Marci Francisco of Lawrence is considering running for the Democratic nomination and plans to announce a decision after local elections Nov. 7.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor.

